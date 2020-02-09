COTI Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. COTI has a market cap of $2.72 million and $744,454.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.13 or 0.03588203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00230842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00129052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,942,789 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.