Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.72-2.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.81. Cousins Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.72-2.86 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CUZ. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 375,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,217. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

