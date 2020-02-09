Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €32.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.83 ($52.13).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €38.15 ($44.36) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 1 year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

