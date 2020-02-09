Creative Planning Acquires 914 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN alerts:

FBGX opened at $372.60 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 12 month low of $223.18 and a 12 month high of $375.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.