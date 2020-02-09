Creative Planning Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.08 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

