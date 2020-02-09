Creative Planning Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,512 shares of company stock worth $3,888,310 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

