Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and traded as low as $7.98. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $48.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 91.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

