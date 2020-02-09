CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Shares Down 0.9%

CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ (OTCMKTS:CRSS) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, 175 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc, a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company's subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified community development financial institution (CDFI) and certified B-Corp, which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed rate single family mortgage product.

