CrowdWiz Market Cap Achieves $9,891.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $9,891.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008877 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

