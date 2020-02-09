Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target increased by Barclays from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $78.59 on Thursday. Crown has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $80.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

