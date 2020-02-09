Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.38.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.69 and a 200 day moving average of $168.34. Cummins has a 12 month low of $141.14 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

