Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) declared a — dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Curo Group has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Curo Group to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

CURO opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.43.

In other news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens cut Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

