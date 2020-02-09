Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Holdings Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 90.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 83.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

CW traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.32. The company had a trading volume of 84,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.07. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.96 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 886 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $124,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $39,578.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,577.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,690 shares of company stock worth $1,786,825 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

