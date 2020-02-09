CUTcoin Price Tops $0.0734 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $28.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.13 or 0.03458104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00236068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002690 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 88,587,488 coins and its circulating supply is 84,587,488 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

