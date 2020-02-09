DA Davidson Lowers Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Funko and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.
Shares of Funko stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. Funko has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $459.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 2,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 588,798 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 685,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 307,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
