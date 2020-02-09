DA Davidson Lowers Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Funko and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of Funko stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. Funko has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $459.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 2,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 588,798 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 685,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 307,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.