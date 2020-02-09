Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 120,349 Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,349 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Manitowoc worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Manitowoc by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTW. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of MTW opened at $14.06 on Friday. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $583.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

