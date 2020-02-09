Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Frontdoor by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $42.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62. Frontdoor Inc has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

