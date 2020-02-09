Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $211,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.99. 1,661,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,143. The company has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

