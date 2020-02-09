Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Daseke has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.86 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 623,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth about $2,078,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 253,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

