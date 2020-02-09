DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

DBVT stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

