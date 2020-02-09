DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468,121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $213.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

