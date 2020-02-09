DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,485,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,348 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $440,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

PG stock opened at $126.08 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

