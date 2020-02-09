DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 476,634 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in HP by 115.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in HP by 255.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in HP by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

HPQ opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

