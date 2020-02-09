DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 46,843 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,843 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $76,067,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after buying an additional 111,805 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,938,000 after buying an additional 110,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after buying an additional 88,196 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

Shares of APD stock opened at $249.92 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.53 and a 1-year high of $251.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.37 and its 200 day moving average is $227.64. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.