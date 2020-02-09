DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,355 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $341.06 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $355.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.47, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total value of $5,470,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,863 shares of company stock worth $26,573,866. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

