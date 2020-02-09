DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,903 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Anthem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Anthem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.77.

NYSE ANTM opened at $276.48 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.