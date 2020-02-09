Dent Market Capitalization Achieves $19.53 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Dent has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $19.53 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, Allbit and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.03400370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00237160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00136999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,078,022,816 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Fatbtc, FCoin, Bitbns, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, BitForex, Lykke Exchange, LATOKEN, WazirX, Radar Relay, Allbit, Kucoin, CoinBene, Liquid and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

