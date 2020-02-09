Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,231,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 2,679,039 shares.The stock last traded at $1.04 and had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Depomed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Depomed alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.26 million.

Depomed Company Profile (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.