Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Glencore to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 273.56 ($3.60).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 233.20 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion and a PE ratio of 37.61. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

