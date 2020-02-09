Dfpg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,713 American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth about $11,533,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American States Water by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American States Water by 54.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWR opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56. American States Water Co has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $96.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $104,184. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

