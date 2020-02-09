Dfpg Investments LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of JHMU stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $35.92.

