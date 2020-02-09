Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

