Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 513 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 101,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.