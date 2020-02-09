Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 187,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

