Digital Turbine (APPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is set to announce its Q3 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $521.75 million, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 13,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPS. National Securities began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.