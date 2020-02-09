Dinero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Dinero has a market cap of $1,295.00 and $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dinero has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dinero coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

Dinero (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

