Djerriwarrh Investments (ASX:DJW) Trading Down 0.6%

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$3.34 ($2.37) and last traded at A$3.35 ($2.38), approximately 154,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.37 ($2.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.55. The company has a market cap of $748.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Djerriwarrh Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.97%.

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a self managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. It employs a combination of in-house and external research to make its investments. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

