Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 43,642 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CL King started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.54.

NYSE DPZ traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $275.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.53 and a 200-day moving average of $265.80.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

