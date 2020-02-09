Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.52

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.52 and traded as high as $14.72. Donegal Group shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 911 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGICA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Donegal Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $417.32 million, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

