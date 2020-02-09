Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $24,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dover by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 10.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Dover by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 546.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

