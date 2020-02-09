Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDY. Citigroup raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,965.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 158,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.17. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

