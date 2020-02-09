Dragon Coins Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $26.78 million and approximately $44,364.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.03431286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00227294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00033328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00130687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

