Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Shares in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 366,454 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 85,860 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. CJS Securities cut KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

In related news, Director Mark E. Hill bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

