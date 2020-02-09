Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,220,000 after purchasing an additional 265,290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 57.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETRN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.53 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.89%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.