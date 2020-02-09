Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $3,033,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 9.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 39.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHI opened at $59.23 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.34% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

