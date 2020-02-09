Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,524 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 275,371 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

