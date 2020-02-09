Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,019 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 120,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $6,232,491.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,103,470 shares of company stock worth $34,102,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.