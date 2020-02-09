Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $68.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. Cowen lowered Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

