Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

