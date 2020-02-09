Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $62.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

